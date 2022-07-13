Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such heart-melting video is going viral that will restore your faith in humanity. The video features a group of courageous youngsters who risked their own lives to save a calf stranded in a deep valley. The incident took place in Panvel taluka’s Vavanje region.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Saves Cow From Getting Electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa, Kindness Wins Hearts | Watch

According to reports, the calf had been lying in the valley for three to four days, and was left stranded. When the local youths of the region came to know about it, they conducted a rescue operation to free the calf. The calf was first fastened to a rope held by the youths. All of them then pulled the calf with all their might to pull it back from the deep valley. After a while, they were finally successful in lifting the calf up.

Watch the video here:

This group of gents in Panvel, Maharashtra in India took a huge risk on a steep slippery slope to save a calf’s life. The world needs MOO-re people like them.#TBTweets #Panvel #Maharashtra #India pic.twitter.com/aaIp5EfqMh — Tushar Bedi (@tusharbedi) July 11, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people hailed the kindness and unity of the youth who came forward to save the calf.