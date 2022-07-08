Viral Video Today: Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, might have new competition as a ‘mini Ronaldo’ is taking over the internet. A video of boy from Brazil showing off his sick football skills is going viral. The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Tansu Yegen’ with the following caption: “In Brazil, they produced a ball that does not fall to the ground after lifting it off the ground.”Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries To Take Away Bride From Stage, Then Groom Does This Romantic Thing. Watch

The video shows a Brazilian boy named Marco Antonio, who has over 200k followers on Instagram. In the video, the boy is doing keepie-uppies or keep-ups for almost a whole minute. The boy could be seen juggling the football skillfully on his ankles and knees but not letting it fall.

The video has gone viral with over 2.2 million views and 77k likes. Twitter users were extremely impressed with the boy's football tricks and compared the young athlete to Ronaldo, the footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and captains the Portugal national team.

Watch the viral video below:

In Brazil, they produced a ball that does not fall to the ground after lifting it off the ground😂 pic.twitter.com/eyuIIaiHhC — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 7, 2022

Wasn’t that so cool?!