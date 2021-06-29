Viral Video: In a wedding or a party, everyone seems to be an expert in dancing, but when it comes to professional dance, only a few people can master it. Case in point: Bharatanatyam– a form of Indian classical dance, associated with our tradition and culture, which is considered quite tough. More so, this art form has been usually associated with women. However, a man is breaking these stereotypes by performing Bharatanatyam and we must say, quite gracefully. In a video going viral, a man can be seen wearing Ghungroo on his feet and performing the classical dance beautifully. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances to Govinda's Song, Zabardast Desi Thumka Wins The Internet | Watch

This video has been shared by Indian Forest Officer Sushant Nanda on his Twitter account. He captioned the video as, ”This is the content for which I spend time on Twitter.”

Watch the video here:

This is the content for which I spend some time on Twitter😀😀 https://t.co/63bDDTyeKz — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2021

The video has gone viral and many have appreciated him for perfecting the dance steps.

One user wrote, ” Good performance… Wonderful steps,and especially all steps and moves are very sharp and clear..happiness is no bonds and no limits..jismay mann ko kushi aur satisfaction miley wo karana chaiye..”

See some reactions here:

Good performance… Wonderful steps,and especially all steps and moves are very sharp and clear..happiness is no bonds and no limits..jismay mann ko kushi aur satisfaction miley wo karana chaiye..👍 — srasti krishnesh awasthi (@awasthi_srasti) June 26, 2021

So smooth & graceful….lungi dance 😀👌🌺 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) June 25, 2021

Fabulous dancer , smooth dancing style 👌👌 — Rosemary Yunas (@RosemaryYunas) June 26, 2021

He's so light on feet!❤️ — Himanshi katiyar (@Himanshi_doc) June 27, 2021

Dancer par excellence. — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) June 25, 2021

