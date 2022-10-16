Viral Video Today: While you may have seen many unique wedding dance performances, you may have never seen a bride and groom dancing in the middle of fire. A video from a Christian wedding is going viral where a bride dressed in a beautiful white dress and the groom dressed in a black suit can be seen having their first dance.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Screams In Horror As He Sees Bride For The First Time. Watch

As the guests stand on the side and see the lovely couple have their first dance after exchanging vows, two men enter the area with what looks like some kind of fuel and solution. They draw a big heart around the dancing couple and one man then lights the fire with a lighter at the tip of the heart.

The fire starts from the bottom and makes an amazing heart of fire around the couple are they dance romantically without caring about standing in the middle of fire. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user 'edi_musaku'. It has gone viral with over 8.5 million views and 53k likes. Netizens were mesmerized by the fire heart and how amazing the photos, videos must have looked.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE AND GROOM DANCING IN THE MIDDLE OF FIRE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edi Musaku (@edi_musaku)

Woah! That was epic!