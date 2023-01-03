Viral Video: Bride and Groom Does Magical Dance to ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ from Om Shanti Om

One such video that is winning hearts of netizens is now of a bride and groom's magical dance to the melodious 'Main Agar Kahoon' from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Viral Video: Weddings are indeed the most special and beautiful day for brides and grooms, and this couple has proved it true once again. And as we know Indian weddings are incomplete without dance and music, this events becomes a perfect opportunity for couples as wells guests to let loose and forget all worries and dance excitedly at weddings.

These days, many such dance videos of brides and grooms also go viral on social media platforms. One such video that is winning hearts of netizens is now of a bride and groom’s magical dance to the melodious ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The beautiful song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. The viral video was shared by a Instagram page named WeddingdanceIndia.

In the video that has garnered over 800K views and many beautiful comments from users. The video shows the bride dressed in a gorgeous sequined lehenga and the groom in a suit start their dance as guests enjoy and watch their performance.