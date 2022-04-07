Bride Groom Video: Petrol, Diesel prices have gone up in India for the 14th time in 16 days. Petrol is now 10 Rupees dearer than it was on March 21. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom’s Priceless Reaction on Seeing His Bride in Wedding Dress is Too Adorable | Watch

Amid the soaring fuel prices, friends of a couple thought a bottle each of petrol and diesel would make a great wedding gift for them. The video was shared on Twitter by Zee News a few hours ago. The clip has received over 10,000 views so far.

The video shows a bride and a groom standing on the stage after their jaimala ceremony and getting pictures clicked with guests. Three of their friends join on the stage and present their gift of one bottle each of 1 litre petrol and diesel. The bride and groom posed with their friends as they received the 'expensive' gifts. Meanwhile, all the wedding guests could be heard bursting out in laughter as the hilarious scenes unfolded in front of them.

Watch the viral video below:

What are your thoughts on the video?