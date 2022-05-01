Bride Groom Video: While most wedding videos going viral these show heartwarming romantic moments between the bride and groom, their unique entries and entertaining dance performances, this one is… well you might not have words to describe it. Famous comedian and actor Sunil Grover recently shared a video on his Instagram that shows a couple entering into an intense slap fight on their wedding day. “Gussa na kiya karo! Abhi toh life shuru hui hai. Vaise 36 ke 36 gunn milte hain inke,” he captioned the post.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says She Won't Marry Illiterate Groom. Watch

The video has received more than 3.8 million views within a few days. It shows a bride and groom standing on the stage after their jaimala ceremony just ended. It is time for them to feed each other sweets but to everyone’s shock, they instead give each other tight slaps. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Helps Bride Get Ready on Wedding Day, Netizens Say 'Kitna Care Karta Hai' | Watch

First the bride, who is waiting with a piece of mithai in her hand, gets annoyed that the groom is not paying attention to her and smashes the mithai in his face. She rubs the whole piece of sweet in his face and then the first slap comes from the groom, with animated sounds in the background. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride And Groom Left Speechless as Man Smashes Their Wedding Cake. Watch

Then the bride slaps him as hard as he did for slapping her. The groom then slaps her again and the bride starts pulling his hair. Both look extremely angry and upset with each other. Meanwhile, the guests don’t know to react and are left just standing there, speechless.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

What are your thoughts on the video?