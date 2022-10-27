Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a heartwarming video is going viral on social where a dulha and dulhan can be seen kissing each other during their nuptials.Also Read - Why is 'PAK Bean' Trending on Twitter After Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan?- All You Need to Know

The video shows a groom tying mangalsutra around his bride’s neck as his mother is helping the bride. The groom and the bride have their faces close to each other and he wants to kiss her but he’s feeling shy in front of his family and pandit. He bends his face forward and stops so the bride gives him a peck on the lips. Also Read - MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022 Released at mpsconline.gov.in | Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

After sharing the romantic moment, the couple and everyone around them smile. Netizens found the video adorable and called them couple goals. However, several users said that this is against the Indian traditions and shouldn’t be done in a mandap in front of a pandit. Also Read - Jealous Boyfriend Kills Man For Talking To His Partner, Dumps Body In Sewer

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE AND GROOM KISSING IN FRONT OF PANDIT JI HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

What a cute couple!