A video is going viral on social media where a bride and a groom can be seen happily leaving after their wedding rituals. But as the guests showered flower petals on the newly-weds at the beautiful Punjabi wedding, something shocking happened that had everyone, especially the couple, completely stunned. The video, uploaded on Instagram by the user 'wishnwed', has received thousands of views and likes.

First the bride reacted as her jaw dropped in slow motion, then the groom noticed it too and he too was seemed extremely shocked. They both stopped walking and all the guest turned their heads to what the couple was seeing in front of them.

In the end, it turned out that the wedding photographer fell in the pool behind him while filming the couple. Another photographer who was with him recorded him getting out the water.

Fortunately, the photographer wasn’t hurt and was quickly pulled out of the water by his colleague. The photographer, bride, groom and rest of the people then just laughed it off and went on with the wedding.

Watch the viral video below: