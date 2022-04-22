Bride Groom Video: A video is going crazy viral on social media with over 42 million views and 262k likes where a man destroys a wedding cake in front of the newly-weds. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘gentlemanspb’.Also Read - Viral Video: Parents Surprise Autistic Son With Puppy, His Reaction Will Leave You in Tears. Watch

The video shows the groom, who's wearing a blue tuxedo, and the bride, who's looking beautiful in a white wedding dress, cutting the cake after their marriage ceremony to celebrate their union. They chose an expensive-looking two-tier pink-coloured red velvet cake for their wedding.

However, the happiness of cutting and tasting the cake lasts only for a few seconds as a man (who could be their friend, relative, or a random guest) comes out of nowhere and destroys the cake. The man coud be seen angrily smashing the whole cake with hands and trying to smear the faces of the bride and groom. They were both left shocked and speechless as they didn't know how to react to the man ruining their beautiful cake on their wedding.

The couple looked clearly annoyed with it but the man still asks the groom to give him a hug, gesturing that its just fun.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by МУЖСКИЕ КОСТЮМЫ СПБ (@gentlemanspb)

What do you think of the video?