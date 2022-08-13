Bride Groom Video: Remember the endless amount of times we used to play rock, paper, scissors or versions of the game as kids? To this day, the game is used to make decisions between two people. While it may seem childish compared to a coin toss, it’s surely a more fun way to decide.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Attacks Man Swimming In Lake, Bites His Arm. Watch What Happens Next

An adorable video is going viral on social media that shows an Indian bride and groom bringing out their inner child on stage to decide who goes first during the jaimala ceremony. The bride was looking stunning in an orange and old lehenga while the groom was wearing a beige sherwani. As they couldn't decide who will put jaimala around whose neck first, they played a game of 'stone, paper, scissors' to make the decision.

The couple could be seen playing the game on stage while guests wait for them to decide. The bride wins and puts the jaimala around the groom's neck. Then the groom proceeds and puts the jaimala around the bride's neck but she dodges him playfully before he finally puts it around her neck. The video posted on Instagram reels by the page 'weddingwireindia' has gone viral with over 1.5 million views and 116k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that so cute?!