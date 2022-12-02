Viral Video: Bride And Groom Share Smoke Kiss While Doing Hookah On Stage. Watch

A video is going viral on social media where a dulha and dulhan, who are both hookah lovers, can be seen kissing each other while doing shisha.

Bride Groom Video: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a video is going viral on social media where a dulha and dulhan, who are both hookah lovers, can be seen kissing each other while doing shisha.

The video shows a bride dressed in a beautiful maroon and peach lehenga standing next to the groom who’s dressed in a suit on the stage. A huge hookah is also kept on the stage, from which the bride takes a big puff. She then almost kisses the groom and gives the smoke from the hookah by bringing her lips close to his and blowing the smoke in his mouth.

They both then blow out the smoke. The hookah lovers also get shisha and a romantic moment. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘laiba._waseem’. It has received over 62k views and 2,200 likes. Netizens tagged other ‘hukka lovers’ in the comments, some commented with just laughing emojis as they found a couple smoking a hookah on their wedding day ridiculous.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE AND GROOM GIVING EACH OTHER SMOKE KISS FROM HOOKAH HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Waseem (@laiba._waseem)

