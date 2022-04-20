Viral News: We often see Indian brides going the extra mile with their out-of-the-box wedding entries – whether it’s arriving on a hovering sofa or on a swing. International brides are not far behind either. A video is going viral that shows a bride flying into her wedding venue in Florence, Italy with the help of balloons.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Meets Her Dadi Before Going to Sasural, Video Will Make You Emotional | Watch

The video shared on Instagram by the bride's wedding planner has gone viral with over 4 million views. The bride is dressed in a beautiful off-shoulder Dolce & Gabanna white wedding dress and a diamond-encrusted tiara. She enters the wedding venue by floating on 250 white-coloured helium balloons that have a white seat attached under them for the bride. She could be seen waving at the guests as they looked up to see her enter.

“This was the bride’s entrance ! @sposiamovi created her epic entrance with a whole heap of 250 helium balloons. Dressed in an off the shoulder @dolcegabbana gown complete with tiara and veil, this real-life princess flew to meet her groom, with the beautiful backdrop of Florence behind her,” the video caption read.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WEDDING PLANNERS IN ITALY (@sposiamovi)

Amazing, wasn’t it?