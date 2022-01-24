Punjabis can do Bhangra on any song whether its Harddy Sandhu or Ed Sheeran. This includes a happy bride who was seen dancing with a group of friends on the Punjab remix version of Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You on her wedding. The video was posted on Instagram by a wedding planning company ‘theweddingministry’. The post has gone viral with more than 77,000 likes.Also Read - Hilarious Viral Video Shows Bride Dodging Varmala Like The Matrix. Watch

The video shows the bride Rani energetically delivering a Bhangra performance with her family and friends. Their performance was well coordinated and fun to watch. The bride and others executed the amazing choreography really well.

The caption of the video says, "When you know the bride was on Bhangra Empire". Bhangra Empire is a San Francisco Bay Area dance team in California that was established in 2006. The bride, Rani Arpavally was a part of that team.

Watch the viral video below: