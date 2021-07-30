Viral Video: Weddings in India are mostly a fun and happy affair wherein people let loose and enjoy the festivities. Nowadays, not only do family and friends enjoy shaking a leg, but the bride and groom too become equal participants in the fun. Gone are the days when the couple would shyly sit on the stage while others groove on the DJ floor.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Recites Romantic Shayari For His Bride, She Can't Stop Smiling & Blushing | Watch

One such wedding video is going viral where the bride and groom get down on the DJ dance floor after the Jaimala ceremony. The bride who is clearly in a mood to dance shakes and grooves to the music, while the groom looks at her lovingly. Her expressions are also on point.

An account called Swati Wedding Photography shared the video on Instagram a few days back.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Wedding Photography (@swati.wedding.photography)

After a while, the groom also can’t stop himself and starts dancing slowly. Both the videos have gone viral with more than 443 K views and people are loving the chemistry of the couple. The comment section is full of heart and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.

One user wrote, ”Congratulations and happy married life,” while another commented, ”Beautiful.”

