Viral Video Today: Sometimes weddings can turn out to be a dramatic affair, just like Hindi soap operas. We recently saw a bride calling off her wedding on stage for some unknown reason and the family could be seen forcing her to get married against her will. This case seems similar as well. However, the bride refused to marry groom at any cost.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Calls Off Wedding Before Jaimala Ceremony. Watch What Happens Next

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘bridal_lehenga_designn’. It has received over 40,000 views and 1,700 likes. Also Read - Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Throws Garland At Her During Varmala Ceremony

The clip shows the bride and groom, all dressed up, standing on the stage with jaimalas in their hands. During the jaimala ceremony, after the groom puts his jaimala over the bride’s neck, she just holds her jaimala. She then announces to the families from the stage that she will not marry the groom as he is illiterate and she is pursuing B. Ed. Also Read - Qubool...Nahi Hai: Bride Says No to Groom Who Chose Alcohol Over Sobriety, Calls off Wedding!

“I am an educated person. I’m pursuing B. Ed. He’s completely illiterate. Can I stay happy with him? You tell me? I cannot marry him,” she tells a man when she’s asked why she won’t marry the groom.

A man from the crowd then asks the bride why didn’t she refuse to marry him beforehand. She replies saying that her father was forcing her to marry the man for the sake of money. The bride is then faced with more questions but she repeats that she wants a man who is her equal and can converse with her in English.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal lehenga (@bridal_lehenga_designn)

What do you think of the video?