Top Recommended Stories
Viral Video: Bride Chops Off Hair On Wedding Day And The Reason Is…
A video has gone viral of a bride who chopped off her hair on her wedding day and the reason will absolutely melt your heart.
Viral Video: Wedding day is the special day where we all simply want everything to be perfect. It’s a day we celebrate with our family and friends. We all want our wedding day to be memorable and a bride did something similar which she will remember all her life.
Also Read:
- Besharam Rang Row: Pooja Bhatt Lashes Out at Bajrang Dal Activists Vandalising Ahmedabad Mall, Calls it 'Disturbance of Peace'
- Samsung Introduces New Smartphone With 5000mah Battery: Price Starts at Rs 9,499
- LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: India Opt To Bowl, Tripathi Makes Debut, Check Playing XIs
A video has gone viral of a bride who chopped off her hair on her wedding day and the reason will absolutely melt your heart. A clip shared on Instagram by @theunfilteredcollective showed the bride walking during her wedding reception as she announces that she will chop off her hair. The bride then announces that the reason she wants to cut off her hair as she wants to donate it to the cancer patients. The audience including her friends and family members were moved by the announcement as they all teared up.
View this post on Instagram
The video has gone viral on social media and it has been liked by over one lakh users. Reacting to the clip, a user commented, “forget this….After loosing my mom to Cancer I saw first hand how challenging the hair loss can be for a woman. @bri_pierson you’re so amazing for doing this .”
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.