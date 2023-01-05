Viral Video: Bride Chops Off Hair On Wedding Day And The Reason Is…

A video has gone viral of a bride who chopped off her hair on her wedding day and the reason will absolutely melt your heart.

Viral Video: Bride Chops Off Her Hair On Wedding Day

Viral Video: Wedding day is the special day where we all simply want everything to be perfect. It’s a day we celebrate with our family and friends. We all want our wedding day to be memorable and a bride did something similar which she will remember all her life.

A video has gone viral of a bride who chopped off her hair on her wedding day and the reason will absolutely melt your heart. A clip shared on Instagram by @theunfilteredcollective showed the bride walking during her wedding reception as she announces that she will chop off her hair. The bride then announces that the reason she wants to cut off her hair as she wants to donate it to the cancer patients. The audience including her friends and family members were moved by the announcement as they all teared up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Wedding Photographer & Videographer | Brianna Eslinger (@theunfilteredcollective)

The video has gone viral on social media and it has been liked by over one lakh users. Reacting to the clip, a user commented, “forget this….After loosing my mom to Cancer I saw first hand how challenging the hair loss can be for a woman. @bri_pierson you’re so amazing for doing this .”