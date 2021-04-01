Nicosia: Every bride wants her wedding day to be the most special and memorable day of her life. However, one such bride went a step further and created a world record for wearing the longest wedding veil ever! Notably, Maria Paraskeva from Cyprus, wore a veil which is 962.6 meters long (22,843 ft 2.11 inch). That’s the same length as 63-and-a-half American football fields! Also Read - Man Breaking 'Chand ka Tukda' For His Bride in TV Show Has Twitter Banging Its Head Against The Wall | Watch Viral Video

On Thursday, Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of Paraskeva wearing the veil. Sharing the incredible video, GWR wrote, “Fun fact: It took around 6 hours and 30 volunteers to deploy the lace wedding veil to its full length.”

‘My dream as a child has always been to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest wedding veil,’ GWR quoted the bride Maria as saying.

To create the veil, Maria bought 7,100 m (23,294 ft) of tulle rolls that were 1.8 m (5.9 ft) wide. According to the GWR, a company in Greece took 3 months to create and deliver the tulle rolls to Maria’s town of Larnaca. Professional tailors joined all the pieces by hand to create the full wedding veil.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and people have been impressed by the hard work that went behind creating the veil. One user wrote, ”May her marriage be as long and even longer then her beautiful veil!” while another jokingly commented, ”If she could hold it a little up off the ground… It could have been a great tent for the guests!”