Viral Video: Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season and everyday or the other, funny and heartwarming videos of Indian weddings go viral. Needless to say, nothing lights up a wedding function like a fun dance performance. One such video warming the hearts of desis, is an entertaining father-daughter dance. In the video, the bride and her father steal the show as they put up an amazing dance performance on a mashup that features Justin Bieber’s Baby and Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki. As soon as Saki Saki plays, Anisha shows off some incredible dance steps and nails the hook step as her father matches her steps.Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Groom Surprises Bride By Dancing to 'Tujh Mein Rab', Showers Currency Notes on Her | Watch

All in all, the father-daughter duo put up an energetic dance performance with synchronized steps and perfect expressions, as guests clap and cheer them on. The bride is wearing an off-white embroidered lehenga, while her father is wearing a black tuxedo. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the bride named Anisha Kay, who is a Los Angeles-based dancer and orthodontist, with a caption that read, ”@norafatehi he’s coming for your spot.” The text on the video read, ”Anisha added a sticker to the video that read, “Made my dad do a Bollywood item song in our father-daughter dance.”

Watch the video here:

From the video, it seems obvious that the bride has a great bonding with her father, as both of them seem to be enjoying dancing together. Netizens loved the dance and dropped love and heart emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, ”This has to be the best father-daughter dance to date!!!!” Another commented, ”OMG THE SAKI SAKI THREW ME OUT!!!! Bravo DAD!”

