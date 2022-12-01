Viral Video: Bride Dances With Girl Squad to Kiccha Sudeep Song Ra Ra Rakkamma. Watch

The bride and her girl squad can be seen grooving to the popular Ra Ra Rakkamma song from Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona movie.

VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE DANCES TO KICCHA SUDEEP’S RA RA RAKKAMMA SONG

Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a South Indian bride can be seen dancing her heart out with her girl squad on her big day.

The bride and her girl squad can be seen grooving to the popular Ra Ra Rakkamma song from Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona movie. The clip begins with a happy bride entering her wedding venue. She is surrounded by her loving and radiant friends, who are all getting ready for the performance of a lifetime.

But it is the bride’s electrifying performance that has swept not only the groom, but also Internet users off their feet. The video was shared on @Gulzar_sahab and has received more than 600k views. A user wrote, “Me at my wedding” “Wow i am so impressed.. It is so so addictive” shared another. “mauj kardi.. kitna badhiya dance kiya hai yaar.. wow it’s so good” posted a third.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE DANCES TO KICCHA SUDEEP’S RA RA RAKKAMMA SONG HERE:

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY: