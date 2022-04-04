Viral Video: The wedding season is in full swing and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride and her bridesmaids stealing the show with their amazing dance performance. Dressed in a golden lehenga, the bride showcases her graceful moves as she dances to a remixed version of Leja Leja.Also Read - Viral Video: Friends Use Cool Trick to Help Get Bride and Groom Get Drunk in Secret. Watch

All the ladies dressed in vibrant attires, dance beautifully to the song, with coordinated steps and apt expressions. As they groove to the song with full energy and enthusiasm, the guests cheer them on and clap for them. An Instagram page called Indian Famous Dancers shared the video and wrote, ”You cannot turn your eyes away from her radiant smile and gracious performance! This bride and her squad are giving us some major dance goals!”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and netizens loved the beautiful dance performance. The video has raked 106,232 views and several comments. One user commented, ”Baare major dance goals de rhii hai,” while others poured love and heart emojis on the post.

What do you think of the dance?