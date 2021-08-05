Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without dance and music. These days, wedding videos have become the new craze on social media, and people just love watching just clips. One such dance video is going viral which shows the bride stealing the show with her beautiful dance. However, it’s not the groom that she is dancing with, but her father and father-in-law!Also Read - Viral Video of Bride & Groom Dancing Merrily at Their Wedding Will Crack You Up | Watch

Yes, the adorable video was probably shot at the couple’s reception as the bride’s hands are decorated with mehndi. The beautiful bride, wearing a gorgeous golden and gray lehenga can be seen dancing with her father and father-in-law as guests cheer them on. The trio can be seen dancing gracefully to ‘Tere jaisa yar kahan’, and syncing their steps perfectly. Chances are that the video might make you emotional.

An account called witty_wedding shared the video with the caption,” Dream come true moment for every girl 😍❤️ Flanked on either side by her two fathers, Tanvi won our hearts with the most emotional and endearing performance on stage!”

Watch the video here:

From the video, it seems obvious that the bride has a great bonding with her father and father-in-law. It is also clear that all of them must have practiced the dance steps a lot and the result is for all to see. Friends and relatives also seemed to be enjoying the dance immensely as the sound of people’s hooting can also be heard in the background.

The video has gone viral with more than 5000 likes and comments pouring in. One user called it ‘adorable’, while other commented, ‘lovely.’

Cute, right?