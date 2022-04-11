Viral Video: The wedding season is going on and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride grooving to the song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at her Sangeet function.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Eats Dragon Fruit For The First Time, Reaction is Too Adorable | Watch

The video shows the bride identified as Akanksha Mishra performing for the groom on her favourite childhood song. In the video, she sports a beautiful lehenga, as she dances beautifully to the song, with coordinated steps and apt expressions. As she grooves to the peppy song with full energy and enthusiasm, the guests cheer for her. The song is sure to make you nostalgic and remind you of your childhood days.

The video has been shared by an Instagram page called The Wedding Ministry with a caption that reads, ”The bride performs for the groom in her childhood favourite song,” with a heart emoji. The text on the video reads, ”When it’s her sangeet and her favourite childhood song.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@theweddingministry)

The video has gone viral, and received a lot of love from netizens who are delighted to see her dance gracefully.