Viral Video: The wedding season is still going on and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride and her squad stealing the show with their beautiful dance performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Bride Enjoys Eating Chinese Food Before Wedding, People Call it Relatable | Watch

In the video, the bride identified as Shivani Bafna, dances to the evergreen Mahi ve song with her mother, and apparently her sisters and relatives. All the ladies dressed in vibrant attires, dance beautifully to the song, with coordinated steps and apt expressions. The way the ladies shower their love on the bride through their dance is amazing to watch. The video has been posted on Instagram by an account named theweddingministry. A text is written on it which says, “It is not an Indian wedding if the sisters and mother of the bride don’t dance on this song.”

”Celebrating these lovely souls, the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@theweddingministry)

The video has got thousands of views as well as many likes so far. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis and comments like ‘wow’ and ‘amazing’.