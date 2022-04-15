Viral Video: In case you need inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, a viral video of a bride doing pushups in a bridal outfit might propel you to do the same. Yes, you heard it right! While you must have often seen brides dancing or having fun at their weddings, you might not have seen a bride exercising. Needless to say, most brides find it difficult to even move in heavy bridal lehengas, let alone do a full-fledged workout. However, one bride was pictured doing push-ups wearing a heavy and elaborate lehenga.Also Read - Ranu Mondal Dressed as a Bride Sings Kacha Badam Song | Watch Video

Dressed in a red lehenga, wearing heavy jewellery and chooda (traditional bridal bangles), she exercises in her ethnic outfit after posing for portraits. It seems like the video has just been taken just before the wedding at a salon. The video has been shared by Dinesh Akula on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Fitness with a difference. A bride doing push-ups with (sic) lehenga and jewellery.”

Fitness with a difference. A bride doing pushups with lehenga and jewellery,,, pic.twitter.com/WQYYiubnVN — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) April 14, 2022

The video has gone viral amassing as many as 4000 views and several comments. People are bowled over to see the fitness-conscious bride exercise even on her wedding day. Many said that it would be really difficult to exercise in the heavy lehenga.

Others commented that such things are quite unnecessary on wedding day, while some made jokes.

A few days back, a similar video had gone viral showing a bride doing push-ups wearing an elaborate lehenga. Seems this has become a new trend now! What do you think?