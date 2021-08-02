Viral Video: While most of us have become couch potatoes in wake of the pandemic, physical activities have taken a back seat and laziness has taken over. In case you need inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, a viral video of a bride doing pushups in a bridal outfit might propel you to do the same. Yes, you heard it right! While you must have often seen brides dancing or having fun at their weddings, you might not have seen a bride exercising.Also Read - This Video of a Bride Helping Her Groom Get Ready for Their Wedding is the Sweetest Thing Ever | WATCH

Well, a video is going viral on social media showing a bride doing push-ups wearing a heavy and elaborate lehenga. Not only that, she is also wearing jewellery, with her hair and make-up done. It seems like the video has just been taken just before the wedding. The video has been shared by Aana Arora on Instagram, who is a model and dietician, and often shares her fitness and exercise regimen with her 78.7k followers.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aana arora (@aan4490)

The video has gone viral amassing as many as 471,347 likes and several comments. People are bowled over to see the fitness-conscious bride exercise even on her wedding day. Many said that it would be really difficult to exercise in the heavy lehenga.

The bride also shared more videos and pictures from her wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aana arora (@aan4490)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aana arora (@aan4490)

Would you ever try something at your own wedding?