Weddings, in general, are exhausting for brides but when you compare that with desi shadis which have a lot ceremonies and many times go on till morning, you’re talking about another level of exhaustion. Especially for the brides, who are up since early morning for ceremonies begging with Chuda, Haldi and then they have to rush to get all glammed up for their big day, which takes hours. While many people have started wrapping up their weddings earlier or keeping the celebrations low-key, a lot of weddings still go on till morning as the phera ceremony is lengthy.Also Read - Viral Video: Rajasthan Family Brings Home Bride in Helicopter, Villagers Throng to See Her | Watch

One such desi bride who was extremely tired till the ceremonies were winding up in the morning can be seen falling asleep at her wedding in a viral video. The video was posted on Instagram by a user account called Battered Suitcase with the following caption: “Here comes the sleepy bride. When it’s already 6.30 in the morning & the wedding is still going on”. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Kiss Like Crazy On The Mandap. Internet Says Haye Rabba

In the video, the bride can be seen dressed in a beautiful red and orange lehenga and sitting on a sofa. With her groom standing beside her, the bride can be seen dozing off while sitting. Her friends recorded the video of the ‘sleepy bride’ while she’s completely unaware of it and sleeping. Also Read - Air Hostess Bride Leads Her Own Baarat, Rides Horse to Groom's House in Bihar's Gaya | Watch

Watch the viral video below: