Dulhan Ka Video: For women, weddings are one of the most important days of their life. It's entering a new phase of their life. So why wouldn't you enter with style?! Recently, we have seen many viral videos of brides making unique wedding entries, whether it's a Bollywood dance performance or a hovering swing.

Another such video is going viral on social media where a beautiful bride can be seen entering her wedding venue with swag. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page 'bridal_lehenga_designn' with the following caption: 'Our Swagger Bride'. The reel has received over 190k views and 6,300 likes.

The video shows the bride, Priyanka Thapliyal, walking down the aisle wearing a stunning red lehenga and sunglasses. As the bride walks under the phoolon ki chaadar with her brothers and sisters, she dances to the song Salaam-E-Ishq from the film of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?