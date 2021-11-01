Viral Video: In an effort to look flawless, many brides start dieting before the wedding, while some brides totally skip food on the wedding day because of all the excitement and nervousness. However, some foodie brides, who have their priorities set straight, consider food to be on the top on their list. More so, brides have to wait a long time after they get ready until its finally time when the baraat arrives and the marriage ceremony begins. It is obvious that the brides would get hungry, and one video featuring such a bride is going viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Gets A Punjabi Version & Netizens Are Super Impressed | Watch

In the video, it can be seen that the bride who is half-dressed in bridal attire, eats maggi out of a bowl. Meanwhile, in the background, a girl can be heard reminding her that the wedding procession is about to arrive. However, the bride doesn’t pay heed and says that the groom will have to wait.

Hearing the answer, everyone starts laughing. The bride says that she will might take half or an hour to two hours to get ready. An Instagram page called The Shaadi Swag shared the video and wrote, Let the dulha wait !!😂🤤Tag a foodie bride-to-be.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and many found it relatable. Many women jokingly commented, ”Future me”, while others filled the comments section with love and fire emojis.

What do you think?