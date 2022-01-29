A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that shows a bride being showered by love by her brothers on her wedding day in the sweetest way. We usually see Indian brides entering for the marraige ceremony with her brother by her side, holding a phoolon ki chadar over her head. But a different tradition was recently seen at a wedding where the bride’s brothers made their little sister’s entry special with an endearing gesture.Also Read - Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Throws Garland At Her During Varmala Ceremony

The video was posted on Instagram by the user 'witty_wedding' with the caption saying, "Laadli Chhoti Behen". The video has received more than 8,100 likes. It shows the bride ready to enter in a beautiful red lehenga. The song 'Mera Bhai Tu' can be heard playing in the background of the video.

A path of flower petals was laid in front of the bride to walk on till the stage where her groom is waiting for her. Her brothers could be seen sitting on their knees along the path. As people showered flower petals and currency notes on the bride, her brothers laid out their palms on the path for their little sister to walk on.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens loved the sweet gesture by the bride’s brothers and said that she is extremely lucky to have such siblings. Many Instagram users said the video made them emotional. Here are some of the comments from the post: