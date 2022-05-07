Bride Dance Video: Indian weddings are beautiful, colourful, full of tradition, music, dance and love. This aesthetic Indian wedding is an amazing example of that. A video of the bride making an epic wedding entry is going viral on Instagram. It was uploaded by the page ‘theweddingbrigade’ with the following caption, “Currently watching this ENERGETIC Bollywood inspired bridal entry on loop. P.S. The groom matching her energy is everything.”Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gives Hilarious Death Stare To Photographer While Posing For Photos. Watch

The bride is looking absolutely stunning in a pastel pink lehenga as she enters through the beautiful archway with her brothers and sisters who are also dressed in pastel colours. The bride and her gang then start with a dance performance on an epic Bollywood mashup.

The songs included Do You Wanna Partner, Banthan Chali Bolo, Soni De Nakhre, Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai, and the last was Mere Dil Vich Hum Tum. The bride had the biggest smile on her face as she dedicated her dance for her husband-to-be. The choreography was fun and full of energy and it seems like the groom practiced with her before the wedding as he could be seen dancing on the other side of the aisle with her, matching her energy at every step.

The couple ended the dance performance together by dancing on Hum Tum just before exchanging jaimalas. Their adorable jaimala ceremony, the flowers, lights and everything at their day wedding was just beautiful. The video has received over 27k views and left netizens with happy tears.

Watch the viral video below:

We are not crying, you’re crying! :’)