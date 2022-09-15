Dulhan Ka Dance Video: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. One such video is going viral that is winning a lot of hearts online.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Kisses Bride's Forehead Before Putting Sindoor, Makes Netizens Go Aww. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'theshaadiswag' with the following caption: "Such an amazing varmala entry! Disha entered her wedding for her varmala dancing to kithe reh gaya and the impact is amazing!". The reel has gone viral with thousands of views. Instead of entering the old traditional way with her brothers under the phoolon ki chaadar, the bride entered with her girl gang.

The bride looked absolutely beautiful in red and magenta and the bridesmaids complimented her 'day wedding' theme really well in their bright outfits. Before heading to the stage for the varmala ceremony, the bride gang breaks out in a surprise dance performance on the song Kithe Reh Gaya by Neeti Mohan and Abhijit Vaghani. The bride grooved to the song with grace and ended the performance with the iconic SRK pose.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE DANCING WITH GIRL GANG TO KITHE REH GAYA HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The ShaadiSwag 💞 (@theshaadiswag)

What a lovely performance!