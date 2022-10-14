Viral Video Today: It seems couples these days aren’t happy with traditional entries of the bride or stages for jaimala ceremony and need to make it grand. Many brides enter on a hovering swing or sofa, and spinning stage for jaimala ceremony is also very common to see these days. These fancy setups often result in accidents. One such video is going viral where the spinning stage meant for the bride and groom to stand up on during jaimala ceremony broke.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Dances With The Bride On Her Wedding Day, Internet Loves The Sweet Moment | Watch

While it’s difficult to get on such a high stage in such a heavy lehenga, it also doesn’t look safe for the people on and around it. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘videonation.teb’. It has garnered thousands of views and likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Bride, Scottish Groom Enter Their Wedding With Bagpiper And Dhol Walas. Watch

The clip shows a bride getting off the stage after the jaimala ceremony when the dais suddenly breaks. The groom who is helping the bride get down, catches her just in time as the stage bends with her wait and she’s about to fall. The groom takes all her weight with a protective arm around his bride and doesn’t let her trip. The moment looked like a hug and turned into super romantic instead of an accident. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Pet Dog Ready In Matching Outfit For Wedding, Netizens Say Adorable. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM CATCHING BRIDE AFTER STAGE BREAKS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

Accident turns into romance!