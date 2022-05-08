Bride Viral Video: Indian weddings are a lot of fun but they can be exhausting, especially for the bride who is up since early for the chooda, haldi ceremonies. Then she has to rush to get ready for her big day, which itself is a tiring process that takes hours. Then she waits for her groom to arrive with the baraat, which can be late at times. By the time it’s time for the phera ceremony to begin, its early morning, and the bride is utterly exhausted. So, it’s not a surprise that this bride dozed off the moment she got a chance.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enters With Epic Bollywood Dance Performance. Groom's Reaction is Wholesome. Watch

In Punjabi weddings, after the jaimala ceremony and before the pheras, the bride gets a short break while the groom is doing the rituals at the mandap. Then the bride is called in when it’s time for her and the groom to do the rituals together to be married. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gives Hilarious Death Stare To Photographer While Posing For Photos. Watch

A viral video shows a bride taking the opportunity to a short nap during this period. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘witty_wedding’. It has received over 181k views and 7,100 likes. The clip shows the bride, dressed in a magenta lehenga and all glammed up, fast asleep on a sofa while the pandit was calling for her. Netizens found the video hilarious and relatable saying her situation is understandable and it happens with many desi brides. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Pushes Groom Into The Pool While They Were Posing For Pictures | What Happened Next

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

What do you think of the video?