Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without dance and music. With wedding season approaching, funny and heartwarming videos of Indian weddings go viral on a daily basis. In one such video going viral, the bride-to-be steals the show as she puts up an amazing dance performance at her wedding with her father. Needless to say, a father-daughter relationship is the most beautiful bond ever and people are just loving this adorable dance.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Make a Grand Entry on Dance Stage With Their Zabardast Moves | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Wedding Choreographers, wherein the duo can be seen grooving to the iconic song in a graceful manner. While the woman was seen dressed in a beautiful lehenga, her father was in a blue kurta pyjama. The video was captioned as, ”Father-Daughter duo ♥️ Who want to perform like this with your father & also this magical song too.”

A post shared by TEAM WC (@wedding_choreographers)

From the video, it seems obvious that the bride has a great bonding with her father, as both of them seem to be enjoying dancing together. The video has gone viral with more than 2400 likes with people dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section. ”All hearts”, wrote one user.

