Uncle Dance Viral Video: You must have the popular dialogue 'Pushpa flower nahi, fire hai!' from the super hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Maybe the dialogue should be changed to 'Papa flower nahi, fire hain!' because this bride's father set the dance floor on fire with killer moves on the famous song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from the film starring Allu Arjun.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Anusha Wedding Choreography a few days with the following caption: 'When Bride's father takes over the dance floor'.

The clip shows the bride's father in the centre while other men are dancing behind him. He then starts grooving on Oo Antava as the guests cheer for him. The audience could be heard going crazy as the bride's dad wowed everyone with his epic thumkas and sexy dance moves. He definitely nailed the dance performance and his expressions combined with the fire confidence will surely put a smile on your face today.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens were a huge fan of the man’s dance performance and flooded the comments section with fire emojis. Many netizens commented saying this is the best thing they’ve seen on the internet. ‘Killed it Uncle,’ an Instagram user commented. ‘O ye uncle …aag laga denge aag laga denge,” another user wrote. Some users even joked that the bride’s dad looks a lot like Bill Clinton. Here are some other comments from the post:

Amazing, wasn’t it?