It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Talking of grand weddings, the practice of celebratory firing is still pretty common in North Indian states. Though such firings are illegal and have often led to accidental deaths, the semi-feudal tradition still continues to be practiced.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Gets Emotional As Bride Welcomes Him With a Dance Performance | Watch

One such video has emerged where a bride, dressed in a red and magenta lehenga, can be seen standing outside at her wedding venue after all the marriage rituals were done. To celebrate getting married, the bride could be taking a gun and firing three rounds straight in the air. Also Read - Watch: Groom, Mother-In-Law Surprises Bride By Dancing To 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' Song From Dil Chahta Hai

The bride doesn’t even flinch a little bit while firing the gun, which makes it seem like she has done it before. After confidently firing the gunshots with a big smile on her face, the bride hands over the gun to someone else. The video uploaded on Instagram has received over 67,000 likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Groom Slaps Bride During Varmala Ceremony, Fight Shocks Guests | Watch

Watch the viral video below: