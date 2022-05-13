Bride Viral Video: As the wedding season continues in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Speaking of grand weddings, the practice of celebratory firing is still pretty common in many Indian states. Though such firings are illegal and have often led to accidental deaths, the semi-feudal tradition still continues to be practiced.Also Read - Viral Video: Stunt Doubles Bride and Groom Set Themselves on Fire To Exit Wedding in Style. Watch

A video has surfaced on social where a bride can be seen firing in the air at her wedding reception in Bihar. The incident is from Bharatkhand village of Khagaria district. Engineer Mohammad Asif had a wedding reception there on May 10. The video shows the bride firing a bullet in the air from the stage as the groom smiles.

Friends and relatives of the bride and groom were also present on the stage when a man came to help the bride fire the gun. The bride and groom both seemed happy after the celebratory firing and didn't seem to care about the safety of the children who were standing around them. Netizens were shocked at seeing the video and demanded action against the couple. Many users started calling the bride 'Bandukbaaz Dulhan'.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?