Viral Video Today: Mehendi is one of the most important traditions of an Indian wedding. Most brides get their future husband's name hidden somewhere in the Mehendi design and he has to find it. These days, many brides get beautiful romantic paintings on their henna designs or even get the groom's face on them. However, this bride tried to do something creative and different and express her love for art with her wedding mehendi.

Instead of getting her future husband's name written on her mehendi, the bride chose to pay a tribute to him with special paintings. The bride, Anjali, asked her talented mehendi artist to include her favourite paintings in her design. A video was shared by the bride as well as the mehendi designer on Instagram that showed all the famous paintings hidden on her arms. The reel has received over 611k views and 35k likes.

In the video, the bride dresses in magenta can be seen showing off her beautiful mehendi design that included following famous paintings: Vincent Van Gogh's The Starry Night, The Kiss by Gustav Klimt, The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai, and Pablo Picasso's Femme Au Collier Jaune.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali (@anjalitapadiya)

“Weddings can be anxiety-inducing. Especially if things aren’t in your control and are being orchestrated by the families. This is part of the many little things I did to calm myself down and add a touch of Anjali to each ceremony,” the bride wrote in the caption.

Instagram users loved the bride’s creative and unique mehendi design and said that even they would love to get such an amazing design on their big day. “I have never admired bridal mehendi…….but this one ….OMG,” a user commented.