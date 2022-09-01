Bride Viral Video: There are some people who love their pets so much that they treat them like children and spoil them with lots of love. One such bride who loves her pet Shih Tzu like it’s her baby was seen getting the dog ready in a matching outfit on her wedding day.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Enters With Star Wars Themed Baarat, Dances On Punjabi Beats With Light Saber. Watch

The adorable video was shared on Instagram by the page 'theweddingbrigade' with the following caption: "How cute is this lil cutie matching outfits with the bride". The reel has gone viral with over 388k views and 20k likes. "That's how mommy got me ready for her own wedding," reads the text over the video.

In the video, a bride can be seen sitting in a chair all glammed up for her big day in a beautiful lavender lehenga and matching jewelry. Her cute pet dog is sitting on her lap wearing a matching purple outfit and tiny shoes as well. The bride can be seen combing the dog's hair and putting a matching purple bow on him. She then enters the wedding venue with her dog while walking him with a purple leash.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE AND DOG WEARING MATCHING OUTFITS FOR WEDDING HERE:

The video is winning the hearts of many netizens who said they love to dress their pet for their wedding in a similar fashion. “I need this for my wedding,” a user commented. “Beautiful u both. God bless,” another user wrote. “Aww so cute,” a third user wrote.