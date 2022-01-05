Viral Video: The wedding day is a memorable moment for the bride and groom to cherish for the rest of their lives. Brides, especially go all the way to ensure that their wedding lehenga is nothing but elegant and impressive. After all they are going to be the center of attention. However, a woman used her bridal lehenga to honour and cherish her late father by getting his letter embroidered on her dupatta.Also Read - Viral Video: Bangladeshi Bride & Groom Dance on Kaahe Chhed Mohe, Netizens Are Thrilled | Watch

27-year-old bride Suvanya recently tied the knot with Aman Kalra at Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan. Sadly, her father couldn’t be present on her big day as he passed away last year due to cancer. However, the bride found a way to make him a part of the ceremony, by turning his words into an embroidered design on the edge of her veil. Her long tulle veil had words that read, “from my heart to yours,” in her father’s handwriting. Her father had seen the lehenga she is seen wearing and chose it as the bridal outfit for his daughter, shortly before passing away.

WedMeGood shared the video and wrote, ”Would you believe us if we tell you this bride got her veil embroidered with a part of a heartfelt letter by her daddy?”

Suvanya revealed how her father had written her a letter on her birthday and now, she reads it whenever she felt alone. “For my birthday last year, papa had written a letter to me. He carefully crafted it with utmost honesty and love in an attempt to convey what I mean to him. The effort he made is beyond me. He chose to write the same letter in both blue and black ink giving so much thought to what I’d prefer. I really wanted to feel his presence at the wedding, in a way that I can always hold on to just like his letter,” she said.

The video has gone viral, making people emotional at the beautiful gesture. Many others also appreciated her for choosing a minimalist look and ditching heavy jewelry and makeup. One user wrote, ”Wow! No jewelry, no heavy make up, just a beautiful smile!!!! I can’t love this bride enough! ” Another wrote, ”Heartfelt letter embroidery.”