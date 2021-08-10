Viral Videos: These days, wedding videos are a rage on the internet owing to their funny and dramatic content, which amuses and entertains people. However, not all weddings are fun as many marriages are also conducted without the couple’s consent. In addition, the wedding day is particularly stressful for the bride and groom who are at the center of everyone’s attention. Whatever the reason be, one couple in a video going viral, certainly don’t seem pleased with each other.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Wears Super Long Sehra at Wedding That Covers Him From Head to Toe, Netizens Make Fun of Him | Watch

In the video, the bride and groom stand in front of each other for the varmala ceremony with a garland in their hands. Usually this ritual is supposed to be quite fun, but there is nothing like this in this video. The bride standing in quite a serious posture, suddenly throws the garland around the groom’s neck, which gets stuck on his turban. In response, the angry groom also casually throws the varmala over the bride.

An Instagram account called, comedy_videos9752 shared the video and wrote, ”Zabardasti shadi ho rahi hai kiya.”

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral and many are busy speculating the reason behind the couple’s angry reaction. Many found the video really funny, while others slammed the groom’s attitude. Others poured laughing emojis on the post, while others wondered what is going on.

What could be the reason?