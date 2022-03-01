Viral Video: These days, wedding videos are a rage on the internet owing to their funny content, which amuses and entertains people. However, not all weddings are fun and are particularly stressful for the bride and groom who are at the center of everyone’s attention. In one such video going viral, the couple certainly don’t seem happy as they angrily throw garlands at each other.Also Read - Viral Video: Impatient Bride Rushes Out of Salon, Says Mera Dulha Bhag Jayega. Watch

In the video, the bride and groom stand in front of each other for the varmala ceremony with a garland in their hands. Usually this ritual is supposed to be quite fun, but there is nothing like this in this video. The bride who is seen standing in quite a serious posture, suddenly throws the garland around the groom’s neck, which gets stuck on his head. In response, the angry groom also casually throws the varmala over the bride.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes | comedy (@ghantaa)

Notably, it’s an old video which has resurfaced and is going viral on social media. Many are busy speculating the reason behind the bride and groom’s angry reaction. Others found the video really funny, while some slammed the groom’s and bride’s attitude. One user wrote, ”Itna attitude toh Putin ke paas bhi nai hai,” while another commented, ”Shadi ho rahi hai ya dushmani?’ A third wrote, ”Why would they even agree to marry?”

What do you think?