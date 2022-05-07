Bride Viral Video: Arranged marriages in India are not like they used to be anymore. You don’t meet your future wife/husband for the first time on your wedding day. At least in big cities, these days you get to meet the person a few times and get a say in deciding if it’s the right person for you or not. However, in some rural parts of India, it still happens the old way.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Pushes Groom Into The Pool While They Were Posing For Pictures | What Happened Next

A video is going viral on social media where netizens are making fun of arranged marriages turning out to be your worst nightmare. Why is that? The video of a couple getting married has been used for the meme. It shows a bride and a groom exchanging jaimalas during their wedding ceremony. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Celebrate After Jaimala Ceremony By Dancing To Tenu Leke Main Javanga. Watch

After the bride puts the jaimala around the groom’s neck, she poses for the photo, but the way she does has left netizens scared and in splits at the same time. The bride could be seen giving the scariest death stare to the photographer. She has her eyes wide open and is making a really angry face for the photo. Also Read - Viral Video: Newly-wed Bride and Groom's Running Race Leaves People Surprised | WATCH

The video has received over 393k views and 16k likes on Instagram. It was posted on a meme page with the following text: “Arranged Marriage is scary. What if she…” Netizens found the video hilarious and agreed that arranged marriages can turn out to be scary.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE 弓AVAGE 弓IGMA [50K🎯] (@savage_sigma)

Were you scared?