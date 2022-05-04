Bride Groom Video: Indian weddings are full of colours, traditions, love, music and they’re just really enjoyable for the families and guests. While the bride and groom have a lot of pressure on them, their big day ends up being enjoyable for them too. A video is going viral on social media where a bride and a groom thoroughly enjoying themselves during their wedding ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Newly-wed Bride and Groom's Running Race Leaves People Surprised | WATCH

The video shows a bride, dressed in a beautiful magenta lehenga, and her groom, who’s dressed in beige sherwani, on stage after their jaimala ceremony just got over. The couple was beaming with joy as they got married and broke out into an impromptu dance performance to celebrate. The two could be seen dancing to the song Tenu Leke Main Javanga from the Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer film Salaam-e-Ishq. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Have The Most Unique Jaimala Ceremony in a Balloon Pool | Watch

The clip was posted on Instagram by the page ‘witty_wedding’ with the following caption: ‘When you want to enjoy wedding fullest’. The reel has received over 33k views and 800 likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Breaks Down Into Tears As He Sees His Beautiful Bride Enter. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

Adorable, wasn’t it?