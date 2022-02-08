Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India and has managed to impress one and all with its rousing dialogues and catchy songs. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. The Pushpa fever has taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on Srivalli, Oo Antava and Saami or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, a video of a desi couple happily grooving to Oo Antava has gone viral, delighting social media users.Also Read - Viral Video: Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar Grooves to Kacha Badam, Bhumi Pednekar Reacts | Watch

In the video, the bride and groom identified as Prachi More and Ronak Shinde, can be seen dressed in traditional Maharastrian attire. The video shows them energetically dancing to the catchy beats of the song along with their friends and family during their varmala ceremony. The best part is they looked absolutely happy and seem to thoroughly enjoy themselves while dancing to the song.

“The ending can’t be better “chala chala” 🤣🤣 The most sassy Bride we have covered,” reads the caption of the post shared by Chemistry Studios on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemistry Studios (@chemistrystudios)

The video has gone viral, with 332,277 likes so far and people couldn’t get enough of the dance. One user wrote, ”Energy is at next level,” while another commented, ”When you marry with your best friend.”

