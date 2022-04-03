Bride Groom Video: With an infinite number of weddings that were postponed due to COVID restrictions in India, the wedding season seems to be going on and on now that people are finally being able to get married. During this, we have seen a number of wedding videos that have gone viral. People are also coming up with unique entry ideas, whether it’s on their wedding day or on other marriage functions. A video is going viral on social media that shows a bride and groom surprising the guests with a super romantic and filmy entry.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride Sets Wedding Stage on Fire With Her Dance on Sukhbir's Taare Gin Gin | Watch

The bride looks beautiful in a silver dress while the groom wore for their engagement. All the guests could be seen sitting in their seats and looking at the bride and groom as they made their grand entry together by dancing to a Bollywood medley. To begin their performance, the couple chose Arre Re Arre Yeh Kya Hua by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan from the Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

For their second song, the couple danced Jaanam Dekh Lo Mit Gayi Dooriyan from the film Veer Zaara starring SRK again and Preity Zinta. The couple slowly moved towards the stage while dancing and taking a bit of help from their friends to make their performance more interesting. For their third and last song, the beautiful couple chose an SRK song again and adorably danced on Dholna from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

“This couple taking some major inspiration from #Yashraj Films Romance, drama and all that jazz,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

Watch the viral video below:

Beautiful, wasn’t it?