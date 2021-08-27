Viral Video: While most of us have become couch potatoes in wake of the pandemic, physical activities have taken a back seat and laziness has taken over. In case you need inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, a viral video of a bride and groom doing pushups on the wedding stage might motivate you. Yes, seems the fitness-conscious couple had their priorities set straight even on their wedding day as they shocked their guests with their push-up routine.Also Read - Viral Video: Foodie Bride Gorges on Dosa & Ice-Cream Before Wedding Ceremony | Watch

In the video going viral on Instagram, the bride and groom are seen doing push-ups in their wedding clothes, on the stage. While the bride is seen in a cream and red lehenga with heavy jewelry, the bride is wearing a light pink sherwani. Despite being in uncomfortable clothes not meant for exercising, the couple effortlessly do push-ups.

An Instagram account called Witty_Wedding shared the video and wrote, ”When you both made up with same blood 😄😍❤️Push-Ups on your wedding stage?”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

The video is going viral, and many were bowled over to see the fitness-conscious couple exercise even on their wedding day. Many said that it would be really difficult to exercise in the heavy clothes, while some commented that such things are quite unnecessary on wedding day.

A few days back, a similar video had gone viral showing a bride doing push-ups wearing a heavy and elaborate lehenga. Seems this has become a new trend now! What do you think?