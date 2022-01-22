A heartwarming video is going viral on social where a couple can be seen exchanging an emotional moment after seeing each other on their wedding day. The video was uploaded on Instagram by ‘weddding_bells’ with the following caption: “This is so emotional. Their love is so so pure and powerful!” The video has gone viral with thousands of views and likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Sister, Friends Surprise Guests With Amazing Dance Performance on Ainvayi Ainvayi. Watch

In the video, the bride is looking beautiful in a light golden lehenga and the groom is dressed in a coordinated white and gold sherwani. As soon as the bride enters the hall, the groom turns teary-eyed and when she arrives on stage, he holds her face in his hands and kissed her cheek. The groom could be seen crying on seeing his bride and saying sweet things to her. The bride could also be seen crying and wiping away the groom's tears.

Meanwhile, the wedding photographer could be seen recording this romantic moment on camera. The groom then takes the bride's arms and dances with her before the jaimala ceremony begins.

Watch the viral video below: