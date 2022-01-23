A hilarious video is going viral on social where a groom who apparently drunk fell while trying to dance with his bride. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the meme page ‘ghantaa’. The post has received lakhs of views and over 1.28 lakh likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Cries and Kisses Bride As He Welcomes Her on Stage. Watch

In the now-viral video, the bride and groom can be seen grooving on the dance floor with another couple. The groom pulls the bride close to him to dance with her and tries to lift her up for an advanced move. However, the groom's drunken state, poor dance skills, and strength result in them falling terribly as soon as he picks her up. Meanwhile, the other couple who also seem to be drunk is busy enjoying dancing while their friends fall behind them.

Watch the viral video below:

The song Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 from the film Sooryavanshi could be heard playing in the background. Netizens found the video hilarious and made fun of the man.